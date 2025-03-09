2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

Round 3

65. New York Giants - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

67. Cleveland Browns - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

69. New England Patriots - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

71. New Orleans Saints - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

72. Chicago Bears - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

73. New York Jets - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

74. Carolina Panthers - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

75. San Francisco 49ers - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

76. Dallas Cowboys - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

77. New England Patriots - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

78. Arizona Cardinals - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

79. Washington Commanders - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

80. Indianapolis Colts - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

82. Seattle Seahawks - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

85. Denver Broncos - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

87. Green Bay Packers - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

89. Houston Texans - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

90. Los Angeles Rams - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

91. Baltimore Ravens - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

92. Seattle Seahawks (via LV) - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

93. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

94. Cleveland Browns - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

97. Minnesota Vikings - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

98. Miami Dolphins - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

99. San Francisco 49ers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

100. Los Angeles Rams - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

101. Detroit Lions - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

Near the top of the third round, the New England Patriots Mason Taylor from LSU to hopefully give Drake Maye a high-end weapon. Mason Taylor is the son of NFL great Jason Taylor, so he’s got NFL blood in him. The Pats could be a team to pay attention to in the 2025 NFL Season.

With the 82nd overall pick, the Seattle Seahawks take Texas QB Quinn Ewers. If you ask me what I think happens, I think the Seahawks sign Sam Darnold in free agency but also remain open to the idea of adding to their QB room in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. They do just that with Ewers and establish what could be a very feasible long-term QB room with Darnold and the former Texas passer.

The Seahawks notably traded QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for pick 92, so they use their extra third-round pick to grab DJ Giddens, the running back from Kansas State. The Smith trade was a huge domino in the QB carousel for this upcoming offseason.

There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. How did your team do in this one?