2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is the pick for the New York Giants with the third overall selection, and it already seems like this team is having a tough time with the quarterback situation. It has been a disastrous tenure for Joe Schoen, their General Manager. Schoen has been an utter failure and is now in scramble mode.

The Giants probably have to put a winning product on the field in order for Schoen and Brian Daboll to keep their jobs, but had they handled the QB situation a lot better, we could be talking about this team breaking out in 2025.

They chose Malik Nabers over Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr, which was a bad move. All three of those QB prospects would have gone way before Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is a decent prospect. He’s got an average arm and athleticism, but does possess nice accuracy and is great from the pocket.

However, he holds onto the ball for too long, and Brian Daboll is surely going to have a tough time trying to develop him.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The New England Patriots could be in the market for a stud wide receiver. It would not shock me if this team ended up swinging a trade for DK Metcalf, who could be yet another notable Seattle Seahawks player who gets booted from the roster. They did release Tyler Lockett and traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Pats did land someone like Metcalf, they could look to the other side of the ball in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mason Graham is the best defensive tackle prospect in a very deep class, so this could be a blue-chip selection for Mike Vrabel, who takes over for the failed era of Jerod Mayo.