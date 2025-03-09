2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a ton of roster moves recently. First-year GM James Gladstone, who is just 34-years-old, is not messing around. Notably, Evan Engram and Christian Kirk are no longer on the team.

The offensive weaponry is going to need rebuilt, but the trenches is another area that is going to need some attention. While some may think a wide receiver could be on the table here, I went with Armand Membou, who could end up being a stable right tackle or could even kick inside to guard.

We do know that center Mitch Morse retired, so that’s yet another hole for the Jags to fill this coming offseason. This could be an interesting transition for the new-look Jaguars, who have failed to put a consistent and competent team around Trevor Lawrence.

Could Armand Membou be the start of something special for this franchise? He’s their pick in this NFL Mock Draft.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten to work this offseason. Their first major move was hiring Pete Carroll, which was a surprisingly good one for this franchise. They also just swung a trade for Geno Smith, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, and also made Maxx Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Raiders seem to think they can find immediate success with this new era, so they could take that type of approach in the 2025 NFL Draft. At pick six, they make a bold move and grab Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

Vegas is now all of a sudden featuring young playmakers like Brock Bowers and now Jeanty. They do need to add another body along the offensive line and at wide receiver, but perhaps there is something here with this team.