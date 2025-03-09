2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

7. New York Jets - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The New York Jets could be huge players for Justin Fields in free agency, which is a move that indicates they don’t want to win in 2025 and beyond. Anyway, the Jets do need a franchise quarterback and could make a bold move to trade up the 2025 NFL Draft board. Let’s say for a minute that they do sign Fields in free agency - I guess to them, that gives them flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft to take someone like Travis Hunter, who could be the best prospect in the class.

Someone who should settle in at CB in the NFL, Hunter can also get some snaps at wide receiver from time to time, so he could actually fill two needs for the Jets, who fired Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh and are now entrusting Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn to lead them to prosperity.

It’s just a bad time to need a QB, so the New York jets may not be all that competitive in 2025. They could be frisky in 2026 if they solve the QB position by then.

8. Carolina Panthers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Maybe a bit of a shock here, but Matthew Golden does seem to be the most complete wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Him being the first WR taken may not be a shock to some people. The Carolina Panthers do have a hole at this position and could also add another body at EDGE.

Their defense does need some help, but GM Dan Morgan decides to give Bryce Young another weapon. Young really turned it on after his benching in 2024, so perhaps the Panthers have something brewing. Could they compete for the NFC South in 2025 if their young QB takes another step forward?