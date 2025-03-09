2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We have talked about just how poorly the New Orleans Saints have been run in recent years. I truly hope for the sake of their fans that this team finally accepts the need for a rebuild. Ideally, they are able to trade/cut some of their veteran players on bloated contracts to gain present and future cap space.

GM Mickey Loomis has driven this team into cap hell year after year, so something has to change here. The Saints were the last team to hire a head coach this cycle, stealing Kellen Moore away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints need quite a bit, but since they don’t have a QB available to pick with the ninth overall selection, they’ll actually take Will Campbell from LSU and hope that he can be a high-end fixture along their offensive line for years to come.

I guess if Moore is able to get the most out of this roster, the Saints might be able to compete in the NFC South in the 2025 NFL Season.

10. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

It is a great day to be a fan of the Chicago Bears. I truly believe this team is on the right track. They recently swung two major trades to bolster their offensive line, landing Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney from the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

All of a sudden, QB Caleb Williams could have a top offensive line. The Bears could benefit from upgrading at center, and in the event they are able to do that, watch out. Head coach Ben Johnson clearly wants to try and recreate what he had in Detroit. And while some have said Ashton Jeanty could be their pick in the first round, he is off the board in this mock draft, so they address another era of need and grab a pass rusher in Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

If Williams makes a leap in 2025 and the Bears are able to fill most of their remaining needs, this team will at least compete for a top Wild Card seed in the NFC next season.