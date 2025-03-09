2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

It is already an interesting offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, who traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and who are also open to trading Brandon Aiyuk. It seems like this team is wanting to turn the page a bit while also remaining competitive. That isn’t the most ideal way to go about things, but I suppose John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan think they can pull it off.

With Charvarius Ward set to hit the free agent market, the 49ers could target a first-round CB in the 2025 NFL Draft, so I went with Will Johnson, who is probably the best pure cornerback in this class, and it’s very likely that the Niners are not in range to land Travis Hunter.

The team could be prepared to extend Brock Purdy this coming offseason in what may end up as a very controversial move for the franchise. Another thing that could be fun here with the Niners is that the team could sign Joey Bosa, who was cut by the Chargers, to play alongside Nick Bosa, his brother.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Matthew Golden was the first wide receiver off the board in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and the second WR off the board goes to the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12 with Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. Dallas has had a pretty brutal offseason already, but they did open up over $50 million worth of cap space by re-working the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of moves they make with the newly-available cap space. If Ashton Jeanty fell to Dallas at pick 12, I bet they spring on it, but in this mock, they’ll give Lamb a running mate in McMillan.