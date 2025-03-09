2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

13. Miami Dolphins Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have to bolster their offensive line in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they use the 13th overall pick on Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Miami also has a huge and unexpected move up their sleeves later on in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Had Tua Tagovailoa been on the field for all 17 games in 2024, we’d likely be talking about this team having made the playoffs. However, he cannot seem to shed the injury bug, and some people even said he needed to retire following his 2024 concussion.

It’s a scary situation overall, but he is quite the efficient QB when he’s on the field. Perhaps more protection could help him not take so many hits and keep him upright and on the field. The Dolphins are an above-average team when their QB is healthy, and you can’t dispute that.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

One huge area of need for GM Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Offseason is the tight end position. Ballard should not be afraid to spend in free agency - which is something he simply hasn’t done much in his tenure. Ballard almost seems too reliant on his ‘draft and develop’ approach sometimes.

You have to find a good balance between both drafting and free agency signings. Anyway, Indy may also bring in a notable QB name this offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson, who has been disastrous over his first two years in the NFL.

Perhaps an elite weapon at tight end in Tyler Warren is someone who could act as a high-end security blanket for their QB? Richardson may actually have to ‘win’ a QB competition this offseason