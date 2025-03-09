2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons plan with Kirk Cousins is going to be the top story for this team in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Whatever decision they ultimately land out, Michael Penix Jr is surely going to be their starter for 2025 and beyond.

The Falcons did shock the NFL world a bit when they used the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Penix, the accurate QB from Washington. It was a shock because of their free agency signing of Kirk Cousins earlier that offseason.

They truly should have just signed a low-cost veteran QB and taken Penix if they had their eyes on the young QB the entire time. Anyway, the team has to get more explosive with their pass rush and could use a couple of other starters on defense as well.

The EDGE class does seem to be deeper than most NFL Draft class, so at pick 15 in this mock draft, I went with Mykel Williams from Georgia. The Falcons can absolutely win the NFC South title in 2025 if Michael Penix Jr hits his stride.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green played his college football at Marshall, so since it was not a high-profile school, many people truly don’t know what to do with Green. He is among the most talented defensive players in the entire class and is absolutely going to go in the first round. He heads to the Arizona Cardinals in this mock draft at pick 16.

That’s now two EDGE players in a row, and we could have a third at pick 17…

It truly would not shock me to see the Cardinals also make some type of splash with their pass rush this offseason. Could they swing a trade for Trey Hendrickson? Heck, could they even try to pry Myles Garrett away from the Cleveland Browns?

Arizona won eight games in 2024 and are a sneaky threat in the NFC for the 2025 NFL Season. Mike Green heads to the Cardinals in this NFL Mock Draft.