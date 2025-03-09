2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

17. Cincinnati Bengals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely going to be trading stud defensive end Trey Hendrickson at some point in the near future. For a while now, all we heard was that the Bengals wanted to pay all of Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase. Well, most of us could have told you that was not going to happen.

And it seems like they are choosing Higgins and Chase over Hendrickson. It’s not like Cincy can’t afford to pay all three - they simply choose not to if you ask me. The team is using their first-round pick in this NFL Mock Draft on James Pearce Jr, the athletic pass rusher from Tennessee.

Cincy does need to add much more on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, as one of their most recent moves was extending Mike Gesicki, so they are trying to keep the band together on offense. I would expect a heavy emphasis on defense for the Bengals this offseason.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Boy oh boy - the Seattle Seahawks have already made a ton of changes this offseason, cutting numerous players and notably trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. This team is clearly not settling for the current situation. They went 10-7 last year and were the only double-digit win team in the entire NFL to miss the postseason.

If you could encapsulate the Geno Smith era - 2024 would be the year to use. He’s an average QB at best and now heads to the stacked and deep AFC. Anyway, Seattle got a third-round pick back in the trade, so we’ll get to that when Round 3 comes up. For now, they use their first-round pick to bolster their interior offensive line, grabbing Tyler Booker from Alabama.

Booker is a true guard in every sense and is going to be a very stable professional for years to come for the Seahawks.