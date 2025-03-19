2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pair up Geno Smith with franchise QB in waiting

4th round: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms, it's probably a bit of a stretch to think William & Mary sleeper prospect Charles Grant is going to last until the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. But you can hope, right?

The Mock Draft simulators are still spitting Grant out in the fourth round and if that happens, the Raiders shouldn't hesitate to pick him. He has plus athleticism, outstanding size, and he projects well at the next level at either tackle or guard.

5th round: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech

This defensive line class is absolutely loaded from top to bottom and it would be roster malpractice not to come away with at least one from the class. A squatty defensive tackle at just 6-foot-1, 282 pounds, Peebles is explosive and makes plays in the backfield.

6th round: Willie Lampkin, OL, North Carolina

It's going to be fascinating to see if Willie Lampkin actually gets drafted because he's one of the rarest offensive line prospects you'll ever see. Lampkin is only 5-foot-10 and change and 270 pounds. He's one of the shortest offensive line prospects in history but his arm length holds up and his athleticism is off the charts. His wrestling background helps him tremendously.

6th round: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

When in doubt in the NFL Draft, just take an Iowa tight end. These guys are typically going to be ready-made for the NFL as blockers and Luke Lachey probably has untapped potential as a receiver because Iowa's quarterbacks are just not competent enough to get these guys real looks in the passing game.

6th round: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

You will rarely see an NFL team go an entire draft class without at least one defensive back picked up. Jordan Hancock started the last two years at Ohio State and had three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 14 passes defensed. He could end up being a strong special teams player right away.

7th round: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Small but athletic, Upton Stout has played a lot of football and has the competitive style of play to transition from outside corner at Western Kentucky to playin inside the slot on a full-time basis in the NFL. He could be a top Day 3 NFL Draft steal in 2025.