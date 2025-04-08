2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ridiculous trades shake-up top 10 in latest mock

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cincinnati Bengals should probably use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on some type of defensive prospect, and the defense is so bad that they could truly pick a pass rusher, defensive tackle, linebacker, or defensive back and end up making a good move.

Shemar Stewart, who just oozes talent, is their choice in this mock draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks have to get better along their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they take Josh Simmons from Ohio State. I understand that Charles Cross and Abe Lucas are their current starting tackles, but I do wonder if there is a path to kick Simmons inside to guard?

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Picking Malaki Starks with the 19th selection, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers address a huge need and improve their secondary in a big way. The Bucs are a good-not-great team and have to fill their defensive needs if they hope to ascend to great status.

20. Denver Broncos - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With the defensive additions the Denver Broncos have made this offseason, you'd think that they'd go offense in the first round of the NFL Draft, but Jihaad Campbell is a stellar linebacker prospect from Alabama and could form an elite duo with Dre Greenlaw, who was one of their free agency additions.

21. Carolina Panthers (via PIT) - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Trading down with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers are still able to land a supremely-talented prospect in Mike Green from Marshall. He is an extremely productive pass rusher and could be a Day 1 starter for them.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Getting younger along the defensive line, the LA Chargers take Derrick Harmon and get more stout in the middle of their defense.

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgoa

Having a need for another pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers take Mykel Williams to try and take this defense to the next level. This is a team that is truly floating with contention in 2025.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

A safety or cornerback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft seems rather likely, and with how physical of a prospect Nick Emmanwori is, I would have a hard time imagining that Brian Flores would not love to have him on his defense for years to come.