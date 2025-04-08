2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ridiculous trades shake-up top 10 in latest mock

25. Houston Texans - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron might be the Brian Branch of this class in that he can lineup and create havoc all over the secondary. If that's the case, the Houston Texans might love this addition. While they need help along their offensive line, it could be too hard for them to pass up someone like Barron at pick 25.

26. Los Angeles Rams - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams need some help at linebacker and perhaps help in the secondary, but they continue adding to their defensive front and take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee. Pearce is quite the athlete but might have to fight for snaps immediately in Los Angeles.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Baltimore Ravens use their first-round pick in this NFL mock draft on Grey Zabel, a Day 1 starter along the interior of the offensive line. The Ravens keep fielding some of the best teams in the NFL, but they have not won multiple postseason games in a season since 2012.

28. Detroit Lions - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

How about another Amon-Ra St. Brown on offense? Emeka Egbuka is a similar player, so while this pick might not make a lot of sense to some, I could see how the Lions would want a well-rounded, tough football player like this on their team for years to come.

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Grabbing some pass rush help at the bottom of the first round, the Washington Commanders take Nic Scourton. They have traded for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil already this offseason and are clearly in a position to make a deep run in the playoffs.

30. Buffalo Bills - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The secondary was a bit of a sore spot for the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Season, and they are good enough at most other positions to draft for specific need. That's my reasoning for Shavon Revel to the Bills in this mock draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive line gets a bit stronger at the bottom of the first round with Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. He was an astoundingly productive pass rusher in 2024 for Boston College.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

With Milton Williams and Josh Sweat departing in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles address their defensive line in this mock draft and take the second Michigan defensive tackle in the first round, Kenneth Grant.