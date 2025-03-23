2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

This would be a slam-dunk selection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some may argue that this team should take a cornerback or a pass rusher, but I would struggle to see how they’d pass up on a prospect like Emeka Egbuka. Ask yourself what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do the best…

It’s offense. Baker Mayfield played his tail off in the 2024 NFL Season, and with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin getting older, them doing some proactive roster-building at one of their strongest positions is smart. Egbuka is going to be an instant contributor on offense and could still manage to catch 50 passes as a rookie.

The Bucs were able to re-sign Chris Godwin, and that didn’t always seem likely. Tampa Bay lost former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job. They will again have to reset at OC.

This team could compete for the NFC South title yet again. They have won it both years of the Baker Mayfield era, which is impressive.

20. Denver Broncos - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos made a trio of legitimate free agency signings in 2025, signing Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. The Broncos triple-down on the defensive side of the ball and take DT Derrick Harmon at pick 20.

The Broncos did also re-sign DJ Jones, their starting defensive tackle, but their DL is among the best in the NFL and should remain that way in 2025. It’s why their defense ended up being so elite in 2025. With the unit likely going through some changes in the next offseason or so, them adding a first-round DT is not out of the question, even if they need some help at running back.

This might not be the most popular pick for Broncos fans, but it’s a valuable one for sure. Denver takes Derrick Harmon from Oregon at pick 20 in our latest NFL Mock Draft.