2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Pittsburgh Steelers might sign Aaron Rodgers to be their QB in the 2025 NFL Season. They might not sign Aaron Rodgers. No one truly knows…

The Steelers are a good team and will need to figure out a long-term QB situation at some point. They have totally mishandled the position for multiple years now, and it seemed like they thought they had something going for them with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

But Wilson is still a free agent, and Fields is on the New York Jets. With them not being able to trade up for a QB prospect here in the first round of this mock draft, they take DB Jahdae Barron from Texas, who can play all over the secondary.

Until Pittsburgh flips their thinking and starts to invest into the offense more, they will max-out with their nine, 10 win seasons and first-round playoff exits. It’ll be interesting to see who plays QB for them in the 2025 NFL Season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The LA Chargers wanted to sign free agent TE Evan Engram at one point, but he chose the Denver Broncos. The Chargers did just sign TE Tyler Conklin, who is a floor-raiser at the position. The Bolts still need to find a long-term solution at the position and to find Justin Herbert another weapon.

Well, Colston Loveland is as logical of a pick as it gets for LA. Loveland played for Jim Harbaugh when he was still at Michigan and surely understands the expectations that some with playing for Harbaugh. The Chargers were successful in 2024; they went 11-6 but did lose in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs to the Houston Texans.

They haven’t had the best offseason, but having another stellar rookie class from the NFL Draft could truly help the Chargers propel into contention in the loaded AFC in 2025.