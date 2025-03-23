2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

25. Houston Texans - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

You really have to wonder what the Houston Texans are doing along their offensive line this offseason. They shockingly traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, but have since signed Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Laken Tomlinson and traded for Ed Ingram. If nothing else, they seem to be stacking up on OL bodies to at least find some sort of ‘best five-lineman’ solution.

Taking a first-round player along the OL is an obvious choice for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grey Zabel is a Day 1 starter along the interior, and this team truly has to get the offensive line right this coming season. CJ Stroud was running for his life in 2024, and it was a huge reason why the offense regressed.

Despite the obvious regression, Houston still went 10-7, won the AFC South, and won a playoff game - that right there should tell you just how good this team can be. Regressing like they did and still making a some-what deep playoff run is impressive. If GM Nick Caserio did end up making the right OL moves, Houston might ascend to elite status in 2025.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

A huge need, the Los Angeles Rams address their secondary and take cornerback Shavon Revel from East Carolina in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft. LA seemed to have a bit of a Matthew Stafford scare during the 2024 NFL Season, but the two sides are going to reunite for at least one more year in 2025.

The Rams dealt with a ton of injuries in the beginning part of 2024, which was a huge reason for their shaky 1-4 start. They finished the year with a solid 10-7 record, so if they can stay healthy for the most part, this could be a 12 or 13-win team in 2025. It’s clear that the front office believes they can compete for another Super Bowl, as bringing Matthew Stafford back is an indication of that.

Addressing a huge position of need and taking Shavon Revel is a huge get for the Rams at pick 26.