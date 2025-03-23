2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

29. Washington Commanders - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

You have to respect what the Washington Commanders have done this offseason. They swung to major trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. This proves that the front office is trying to go all-in with their stud QB, Jayden Daniels.

Daniels took the league by storm during his rookie season, and he may enter year two as one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award. I am not sure Daniels isn’t a top-10 QB at this point, and with the Commanders on the cusp of turning into a contender, you have to assume that GM Adam Peters is going to try and knock the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park.

In this NFL Mock Draft, they use their first-round pick on safety Malaki Starks from Georgia, adding another key player into the secondary. During the 2024 NFL Season, they swung a trade for CB Marshon Lattimore, so this is a unit that has gotten some attention recently.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Three out of the last four picks in this mock draft have come in the secondary. The Buffalo Bills take Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. You have to give the Bills credit - a lot of people thought they were going to regress a bit in 2024, but the total opposite happened. Josh Allen won his first MVP award, and Buffalo was able to make it to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills have brought in some new faces along the defensive line in free agency, which is a huge job well done by GM Brandon Beane. However, needs still remain in the secondary, so that is my reasoning for taking Emmanwori at pick 30.

I would not be shocked if Buffalo also came away with another wide receiver. Those two groups - secondary and wide receiver, seem to be their most urgent remaining needs. Would this be a solid pick for the Buffalo Bills in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft?