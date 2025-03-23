2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

Round 3

Here are the Round 3 picks. Let’s get into the major selections in the final round out of mock draft.

65. New York Giants - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

67. Cleveland Browns - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

68. Las Vegas Raiders - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

69. New England Patriots - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

71. New Orleans Saints - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

72. Chicago Bears - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

73. New York Jets - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

74. Carolina Panthers - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

75. San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

76. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

77. New England Patriots - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

78. Arizona Cardinals - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

79. Houston Texans - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

80. Indianapolis Colts - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

85. Denver Broncos - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

87. Green Bay Packers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

89. Houston Texans - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

90. Los Angeles Rams - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

91. Baltimore Ravens - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

92. Seattle Seahawks - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

93. New Orleans Saints - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

94. Cleveland Browns - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

95. Kansas City Chiefs - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

97. Minnesota Vikings - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

98. Miami Dolphins - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

99. New York Giants - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

100. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

101. Los Angeles Rams - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

102. Detroit Lions - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

At pick 68, the Las Vegas Raiders are somehow able to grab TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. It’s actually a huge shock that he fell this far, but the Raiders get their bell-cow RB. At pick 93, the New Orleans Saints perhaps do some long-term planning and grab Quinn Ewers from Texas. With Derek Carr likely not being with the team for the long-term, the Saints front office grabs Ewers as a developmental prospect.

And in a pick of a shocking pick, the New York Giants actually double-dip at quarterback. They grabbed Shedeur Sanders in the first round and take Will Howard here at pick 99. Teams who do not have a franchise QB should not hesitate to take two quarterbacks every season until they find their guy, and this is what Giants’ GM Joe Schoen does.

There you have it, our three-round NFL Mock Draft.