2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

Round 3
Here are the Round 3 picks. Let’s get into the major selections in the final round out of mock draft.
65. New York Giants - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
67. Cleveland Browns - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
68. Las Vegas Raiders - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
69. New England Patriots - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
71. New Orleans Saints - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
72. Chicago Bears - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
73. New York Jets - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
74. Carolina Panthers - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
75. San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
76. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
77. New England Patriots - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
78. Arizona Cardinals - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
79. Houston Texans - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
80. Indianapolis Colts - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
82. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
85. Denver Broncos - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
87. Green Bay Packers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
89. Houston Texans - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
90. Los Angeles Rams - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
91. Baltimore Ravens - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
92. Seattle Seahawks - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
93. New Orleans Saints - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
94. Cleveland Browns - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
95. Kansas City Chiefs - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
97. Minnesota Vikings - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
98. Miami Dolphins - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
99. New York Giants - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
100. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
101. Los Angeles Rams - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
102. Detroit Lions - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
At pick 68, the Las Vegas Raiders are somehow able to grab TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. It’s actually a huge shock that he fell this far, but the Raiders get their bell-cow RB. At pick 93, the New Orleans Saints perhaps do some long-term planning and grab Quinn Ewers from Texas. With Derek Carr likely not being with the team for the long-term, the Saints front office grabs Ewers as a developmental prospect.
And in a pick of a shocking pick, the New York Giants actually double-dip at quarterback. They grabbed Shedeur Sanders in the first round and take Will Howard here at pick 99. Teams who do not have a franchise QB should not hesitate to take two quarterbacks every season until they find their guy, and this is what Giants’ GM Joe Schoen does.
There you have it, our three-round NFL Mock Draft.