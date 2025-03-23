2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons have to field a competent defense in the 2025 NFL Season. This isn’t just for the sake of not having a bad defense, but this will also help the development of Michael Penix Jr, their 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick.

The defense being able to push teams off the field earlier does give the offense shorter fields and will tire out opposing defenses who have to come back out earlier than expected. Penix and the Falcons offense is in a good spot with their personnel overall.

The other major thing here with this team is them still having Kirk Cousins on their roster. It seems like they are holding out hope that someone will be brave enough to trade for him, but this is firmly Penix’s team. They take LB/EDGE player Jalon Walker from Georgia at pick 15.

Walker could give them the youth and explosion they are missing along the defensive front. This has to be a do-or-die season for Falcons GM Terry Fontenot.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Signing Josh Sweat in free agency and reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon was a smart move by Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort. They also retained pass rusher Baron Browning as well. If you ask me, this team still needs another player along their defensive line, so they take Mykel Williams from Georgia and are now in a spot where the DL, a weak point in 2024, is now a unit of strength.

Being able to push opposing offensive lines around is going to raise all tides on defense. The Cardinals can now turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball to try and unlock the rest of that unit’s ceiling in 2025 and beyond. Do not be surprised if Arizona competes for the NFC West in the 2025 NFL Season.