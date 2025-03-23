2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

17. New England Patriots (via CIN) - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The New England Patriots happily accepted a massive trade down offer from the Cincinnati Bengals. At pick 17 now, the Pats take the polished WR prospect in Matthew Golden from Texas. Golden could instantly become their top target.

Rumors swirled about the Patriots offering free agent WR Chris Godwin a ton of money before he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so you have to figure that the Patriots front office is hungry to give Drake Maye more weapons.

Golden is a very sound pick at the 17th selection, and there is still a good bit of offensive tackle talent left on the board for the Patriots to dip into that pool. The Pats have improved their OL this offseason, but they do need to find a legitimate left tackle prospect after this pick.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks take tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State at pick 18 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Seattle has had an interesting offseason - they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick, and traded WR DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick.

They are clearly trying to redo this roster a bit, as they also cut Tyler Lockett and have Sam Darnold as their QB1. It’s an interesting strategy for GM John Schneider. They’ll improve a position of need at the offensive line to try and keep Darnold upright in 2025.

It is important to note that Darnold’s three-year deal with the Seahawks is effectively a one-year pact, so Seattle can move on quite easily after the 2025 NFL Season if they wanted to. Only time will tell if the Seahawks roster moves will end up being for the better.