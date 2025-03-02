2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Out goes Najee Harris, in comes Ashton Jeanty. The Pittsburgh Steelers might realistically have to trade up to make this happen if they want Jeanty on the roster, but the idea of getting him in the fold would be huge for this offense.

Now about the quarterback position…

I’m sure there are plenty of teams that would love to have Jeanty in the first round of this draft, and he doesn’t expect to last overly long. Most experts have him ranked as a top-10 overall prospect and his value is likely elevated by the stellar free agent moves made in 2024 like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and others. The NFL is a copycat league and if there’s a chance Jeanty can provide that kind of spark?

He’s going to go high. But if the Steelers can land him here, I don’t think they’re going to complain. It’s tough to find a slot for him in the top-15 picks if the Bears and Cowboys pass without seeing what happens in free agency.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I don’t think the Los Angeles Chargers can go wrong here taking a player for their defensive front. We’ll see what actually ends up happening, but there are rumors already that the Chargers are looking to move on from both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

The purge that started when Jim Harbaugh arrived in 2024 continues in 2025…

As much as you’d love to see the Chargers take an edge player here, the interior defensive line is also just as important and Jim Harbaugh already has familiarity with Kenneth Grant. Grant is a ridiculously athletic 330-plus-pound defensive lineman who can stop the run and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He’d be a great value here.