2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

It’s always fun in the offseason to make some of the significant connections that exist in NFL free agency. It’s not as often that we get to make fun connections in the NFL Draft, but the Green Bay Packers have a significant connection to pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku: Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Hafley was previously the head coach at Boston College and obviously will have more knowledge about this prospect than the average coach around the league. It just so happens that the Packers could be in the market for a first-round edge and Ezeiruaku fits the mold of the athletic specimen they typically target.

There are some rumors the Packers could be looking to trade this pick for DK Metcalf, but if they stay put and make the selection, a player for the defensive front makes a lot of sense.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

We saw the Minnesota Vikings make some massive investments off the edge in the 2024 offseason by signing Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard in free agency as well as using a 1st-round pick on Alabama star Dallas Turner. The Vikings invested heavily to replace Danielle Hunter, but it’s probably not a bad idea to fixate on the interior defensive line this offseason.

The Vikings blitzed more than anyone in the NFL last year and if they can get home with just four guys, the blitz scheme of defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be even more impactful because he’ll be able to disguise looks. How about adding a guy who lived behind the line of scrimmage during his college career like Derrick Harmon?

The Vikings could go with a running back here or maybe even take a safety off the board, but Harmon could be a huge impact player for them on the defensive interior.