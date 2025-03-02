2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

25. Houston Texans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

How are the Houston Texans going to approach the 2025 offseason after going absolutely wild in 2024? Remember last year, the Texans went out and traded for Joe Mixon, they traded for Stefon Diggs, and they signed Danielle Hunter in free agency.

They went all out in trying to surround CJ Stroud with talent, and I can’t help but wonder if we’ll see a similar approach this offseason, especially with Diggs hitting free agency and the injury to Tank Dell. The Texans also have a need on the interior offensive line, and players at those interior positions are getting more and more expensive by the year, so it puts GM Nick Caserio in a tough spot.

With the YAC ability and speed of someone like Luther Burden, it’s just too enticing to pass up on, especially after Houston “missed out” on Deebo Samuel.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

After flirting with the idea of letting Matthew Stafford leave, the Los Angeles Rams pulled out the checkbook and kept their franchise quarterback in place on a brand-new deal. By bringing Stafford back into the fold, the Rams reinforced their status as contenders in the NFC and there are plenty of options for them to consider here in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jonah Jackson, a guard, has been given permission to seek a trade. The Rams have spent the last couple of offseasons pursuing upgrades for both the offensive and defensive lines, and they recently fortified their left tackle spot by giving Alaric Jackson a big-money deal.

The next logical direction for the Rams to go is replacing Cooper Kupp, who is supposedly getting cut or traded in the coming weeks. I love the fit for Egbuka with the Rams paired up with Puka Nacua.