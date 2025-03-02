2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

29. Washington Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Well we got the privilege of a late edit to this mock draft courtesy of our good pals with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. We initially had the Commanders taking a receiver here with a fun blurb about the potential of a Deebo Samuel trade, but you’ll never see it now.

As it stands, the Commanders are going all in on Jayden Daniels and rightfully so. Daniels was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game. But it was the Eagles who ran all over them in the playoffs and the Commanders are going to want a piece of that.

There are so many running backs in this draft that would be enticing at this pick slot but an absolute beast like Omarion Hampton with size, speed, and the ability to create after contact would be huge for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

30. Buffalo Bills: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

There are a couple of safety prospects in this draft that I don’t think are going to escape round one after the performances we saw at the NFL Combine. Malaki Starks is one of them.

Starks has pretty consistently been a first-round player in our 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios and that doesn’t change here as the Buffalo Bills take him to roam around the back end of Sean McDermott’s defense.

The Bills obviously fell short once again in January and cannot shake the Kansas City Chiefs. How are they going to eventually get over the hump? I’m not sure it’s a singular player like Starks but there aren’t going to be many players better than this available to the Bills picking this late in round one. He’s a high impact starter right away and a great overall value.