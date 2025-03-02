2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

35. Tennessee Titans: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

41. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

42. New York Jets: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

43. San Francisco 49ers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

44. Dallas Cowboys: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

45. Indianapolis Colts: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

46. Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

48. Miami Dolphins: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

50. Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

51. Denver Broncos: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

54. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

56. Buffalo Bills: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

57. Carolina Panthers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

58. Houston Texans: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

59. Baltimore Ravens: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

60. Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

61. Washington Commanders: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

62. Buffalo Bills: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

How can you not love the Las Vegas Raiders following up the Shedeur Sanders pick with a playmaking running back like TreVeyon Henderson? Henderson is going to get some first-round hype with his playmaking ability and the fact that he can stay on the field all three downs. He’s not just a screen-catching back, either. He is tremendous as a pass protector and can create in space with elusiveness and vision.

The New Orleans Saints take advantage of the depth at tight end in this class by going after Miami’s Elijah Arroyo. Remember the last time the Saints had a Miami Hurricanes tight end? That worked out pretty well for Jimmy Graham, didn’t it?

The Bengals also took advantage of the depth at tight end in this class with a legacy player in Mason Taylor. Taylor is the son of former Miami Dolphins superstar pass rusher Jason Taylor. With Mike Gesicki possibly leaving in free agency and Erick All unable to stay healthy, an investment at tight end could be necessary for the Bengals again.

After snagging Ashton Jeanty in round one, the Pittsburgh Steelers take a shot in this mock draft on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He could work well in Arthur Smith’s offense and be set up for success with a back like Jeanty at his side.