2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The New York Giants are shaping up to have a very interesting, pressure-packed offseason already. Matthew Stafford is going back to the Los Angeles Rams, so there’s one less quarterback option for this team to potentially add.

The Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley situations from the past 12 months for the New York Giants were absolutely abject disasters. There’s no question that this franchise is walking around this offseason with its tail between its legs. They need to make a splash, and Cam Ward is undoubtedly a big one.

Ward carries inherent risk, of course, but it’s a risk worth taking if you’re Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. It feels like the franchise is going to move on from those two a year too late.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

If there’s one team we can expect to be “boring” in the top five overall picks, it’s probably the New England Patriots. The Patriots feel like the most likely team in the top five overall picks to just draft for need and their biggest need is on the offensive line.

So where else would they go with this pick than Will Campbell out of LSU? Maybe someone will emerge at the NFL Combine but it seems like Campbell is the perfect combination of need and talent for the Patriots and is someone whose measurements will likely dictate whether or not he’s a tackle or if he’s playing guard.

Either way, Mike Vrabel is going to want to be physical on both sides of the ball and Campbell gives him the chance to do that while also protecting the most valuable asset on the team – Drake Maye.