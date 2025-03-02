2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the youngest general managers in the history of American professional sports with 32-year-old James Gladstone coming in, and with the success Gladstone had with the Rams, you can’t help but wonder if he’s just going to try to copy and paste in his new situation.

What’s going to be the biggest help for quarterback Trevor Lawrence? The Jaguars need to give their defense some teeth and Mason Graham is probably the best way to do that. Graham might have the highest floor out of any prospect in this year’s class, and looks like he’s going to be an impact starter from Day 1.

Remember, the player who was key to the Rams winning the Super Bowl was Aaron Donald. I’m not saying that Mason Graham is Aaron Donald, but Gladstone’s first pick as Jags general manager being a defensive tackle as a hat tip to Donald would not be shocking at all.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they could potentially steal Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, but not even a meeting of the minds at a mountain range in Montana could convince Stafford to leave an objectively great situation to see if the grass is really greener in the desert.

The Raiders’ long-term need at quarterback remains, and frankly, it’s probably for the best that they didn’t get Matthew Stafford. They need to go after someone with more of a long-term plan in mind and Shedeur Sanders can be exactly that.

It will help a rookie QB like Sanders tremendously to have someone like Brock Bowers to get the ball to and you can expect the Raiders to go all-out in terms of adding other pieces to surround him in this class.