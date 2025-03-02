2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The winds of change are blowing in San Francisco these days. Santa Clara and Levi’s Stadium are set to play host to Super Bowl LX next year and the 49ers would obviously love to be playing in that game on their home field. But is it even possible with all of the potential moving parts they’ve got this offseason?

Well, the return of Robert Saleh is huge for the 49ers. Saleh is going to make a difference for this team no matter who the personnel is, but San Francisco has a lot of interesting potential departures on that side of the ball. Javon Hargrave is a free agent. Charvarius Ward doesn’t want to be in San Francisco anymore after he and his wife tragically lost a child last year. Talanoa Hufanga is a free agent.

Like I said, a lot of moving parts. Getting a stud at corner like Will Johnson who can lock down his side of the field could be perfect for GM John Lynch, who desperately needs a good draft after some serious whiffs in recent years.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

We’ve taken a look at a million scenarios with the Dallas Cowboys taking running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, so why not mix it up a little bit?

I still think there’s no pick more sensible here than Jeanty, but if the Cowboys want to go with another intriguing skill player, Tetairoa McMillan could be a game-changer. CeeDee Lamb got his big-money contract and Jalen Tolbert finally had a breakout year for the Cowboys, but it might have honestly been a little too late. The Cowboys need more guys to take attention off of Lamb and McMillan can do absolutely that.

He’s a big-bodied receiver who has a massive catch radius and can win contested catch situations consistently. With Dak Prescott getting a massive contract, the Cowboys need to add as many playmakers as possible to set him up for success.