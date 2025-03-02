2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have a number of reasons to invest in the offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft. For starters, and most importantly, Tua Tagovailoa’s health is clearly the determining factor for whether or not this team is going to be competitive in the AFC. If Tagovailoa isn’t well-protected, the Dolphins are just playing with fire.

Second, the Dolphins have a number of pending free agents on the offensive line and Kelvin Banks could step in and start at either guard or tackle. Miami’s got Terron Armstead at left tackle for now, but Banks could step in and start next to him at left guard and potentially take over at some point down the line as well.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

If the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive skill positions are the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet, then a tight end like Tyler Warren is the last missing stone. The Colts have a superstar running back in Jonathan Taylor. They have a stellar receiver trio in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.

Yes, they need to solidify the quarterback position, and it truly seems like Anthony Richardson’s status with the team is in question. But you can’t deny that the Colts are set up very well for a quarterback to have success and adding a tight end like Warren would complete the group perfectly.

Warren is big, athletic, and instinctive with the ball in his hands. He would command so much attention and make that offense significantly better.