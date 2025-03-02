2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason are finding a way to get rid of Kirk Cousins and adding to the pass rush.

The first part should be easy to get done, but the second part is a little morem tricky. This is not exactly the best offseason in terms of NFL free agency in the pass rush department, so a team like the Falcons is going to have to be patient.

There are plenty of guys they could fall in love with in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Mike Green is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing overall prospects. After a completely dominant season at Marshall this past season with ridiculous productivity at 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss, there has been some top-10 talk for Green.

The Falcons need a pass rusher with this guy’s ability to finish in the backfield.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

There isn’t any single statistic that would give us an indication of whether the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive front was “good” or “bad” last season, but I do think this one paints a picture: Nobody on the Arizona Cardinals defensive line even had five tackles for loss last season.

Now, you could split hairs and say that EDGE rusher Dennis Gardeck had six, but he’s a 30-year-old outside linebacker and he played in just seven games for the Cardinals last season.

There is a desperate need for playmaking along the defensive front for this Cardinals team and they are going to have to go after a number of guys in this offseason to upgrade the front. I think Walter Nolen is one of the most underrated players on the defenisve line in this absolutely loaded class and he would give the Cardinals a true playmaker to make a difference up front.