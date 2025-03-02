2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

All eyes are on the wide receiver position for the Cincinnati Bengals entering the 2025 offseason. Are they going to extend superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase? Will they actually give Tee Higgins the franchise tag? Even if they do tag Higgins, will they end up trading him away to the highest bidder?

Regardless of the Bengals’ perceived issues at the receiver position – and they do loom large this offseason – the team’s defense needs a complete overhaul. We already saw the Bengals fire longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replace him with Al Golden. Now, we should see a significant overhaul of player personnel.

Even if Trey Hendrickson (who requested a trade for the second straight year) returns, the Bengals need more edge players. Mykel Williams is a perfect fit at this juncture of round one and an awesome value.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Jihaad Campbell, EDGE/LB, Alabama

One of the most fascinating players in this year’s draft class is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He has the ability to play off-ball linebacker but NFL teams might like him even more as an EDGE rusher.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike McDaniel comes from the Baltimore Ravens, where he consistently had guys who could play a variety of roles for his defense. Another player who once came into the NFL with this kind of “tweener” status was Kyle Van Noy, who has had massive success as his career has gone along as a hybrid type of player who gets unleashed as a pass rusher.

McDaniel could view Campbell as a true weapon for his defense and someone who could fill up the stat sheet with 10-plus sacks as well as spying the quarterback, dropping into coverage, and just generally giving him a lot of options.