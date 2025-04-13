2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Buccaneers might sprint to the podium with a card that has Mykel Williams’s name on it if he’s still on the board here. While Williams isn’t considered a true “blue-chip” player from this draft class, he was at one point considered a potential top-five pick by a lot of people who evaluate prospects.

The fact that he’s falling a bit now seems to be more about his injuries last year than his abilities, or maybe it has to do with the fact that he’s got a little bit of “tweener” to his game. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Williams is just a big dude with tons of traits and upside.

A team like the Buccaneers should be able to maximize his talent with all of the players they have on the interior defensive line occupying so much attention every snap. He could be a steal if he falls out of the top 15 picks overall. One of the coolest stats regarding Williams is that nearly one-third of his tackles in college came behind the line of scrimmage.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

As much as the Denver Broncos need a starting running back, they will be able to get a starting-caliber back later in this draft. The first round of the NFL Draft is not always about filling your most pressing need, but filling your biggest need with the cost of certain position groups in mind. You want to take advantage of that 1st-round rookie contract.

The Broncos got a rookie quarterback under contract last year, and now they get him a receiver in the slot who can really help this Denver offense tremendously. Emeka Egbuka is sure-handed, he gets open, he’s got good athletic traits, and he’s a bigger body who can block.

Sean Payton is going to love this guy, and so is Bo Nix. The Broncos need more reliable weapons at receiver, and Courtland Sutton is currently in the final year of his contract with the team. The price increase at receiver recently might cause the Broncos to push this position up their priority list.