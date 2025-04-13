2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Super Bowl was a total debacle for the Kansas City Chiefs, even more embarrassing than the clinic the Tampa Bay Bucanneers put on a handful of years ago. Patrick Mahomes is going to be 30 years old this coming season, which should frankly start to inform some more of Brett Veach’s decision-making as a general manager.

The Chiefs do a good job of finding playmakers who can create in space, but they’ve been striking out a little bit when it comes to finding a starting left tackle as of late. Grey Zabel is considered an interior player at the next level and could be the Chiefs’ long-term answer for losing Joe Thuney at left guard, but he was a dominant left tackle in college as well.

Maybe the Chiefs really want to give Jaylon Moore a shot at that starting left tackle job and they just need to put the best five offensive linemen possible out there right now. They might have to trade up for a tackle if they really want one in this class. Zabel is the best offensive lineman on the board here.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

It’s interesting that I’ve actually come up with this scenario twice in recent simulations. There are simultaneously a lot of potential landing spots for Tetairoa McMillan while also not being many.

To put that a different way, a lot of teams could use help at receiver, but how many teams that need a receiver need a big-bodied “X”? McMillan has been given some lofty comparisons to the likes of Drake London or even Mike Evans by some, but is he on that same tier as a prospect?

His biggest supporters will argue that you have to look at the 2023 tape to really get an indication of how special he is as a prospect overall. The Philadelphia Eagles obviously have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they could soon be coming to a juncture in their relationship with Brown and have to let him go.

And by “soon”, I mean within the next couple of years, not necessarily in 2025.

Getting McMillan with the 32nd overall pick is absolute thievery, and I don’t think Howie Roseman would pass this kind of value up even with his team’s needs on the defensive front.