2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The rumor mill is always swirling this time of year, and while you can’t believe everything, I 100 percent believe the rumor that the New York Jets are really starting to warm up to the idea of Tyler Warren with this 7th overall pick, assuming he’s still available at all.

Jets first-year general manager Darren Mougey comes from the Denver Broncos where he has had to deal with Travis Kelce for the entirety of Kelce’s career, and he capped off his time in the AFC West by having to deal with Brock Bowers last year.

The Jets’ new head coach is Aaron Glenn, whose team had Sam LaPorta the last couple of years. He will also know just how deadly a playmaker like this at tight end can be for the offense.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

After a couple of mock draft scenarios where they went away from Walker a bit, the Panthers are back on the grind here. The fact that they don’t pick until later in the second round means the Panthers have to absolutely nail this pick with their biggest need in mind, and the biggest need is in the pass rush department.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had to deal with the team trading away Brian Burns last offseason and really doing nothing to replace him. It ended up being a much more brutal loss than anyone may have realized and the need for pass rush help is abundantly clear.

Walker played all over the defensive formation for the Georgia defense so his projection is not the cleanest here. Maybe the Panthers go with a more “traditional” edge guy but Walker’s talent is undeniable.