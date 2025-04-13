2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

At this point in time, I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw the Miami Dolphins just throw in the towel on Tyreek Hill before it’s too late and take someone like Matthew Golden in this pick slot. We know the Dolphins want to be a track team offensively, so getting one of the guys who broke that 4.3 mark in the 40-yard dash would make sense.

As much sense as a wide receiver would make right now for the Dolphins, they have even more desperate needs on the offensive and defensive lines as well as in the secondary. There will be an opportunity to get receivers later, too.

Will Campbell has been a stud at the left tackle position for LSU and looks like he could play either tackle or guard at the next level. The Dolphins would have options, and Campbell could be a steal this low.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Someone in the top 15 overall picks is going to take a chance on the talent of Jihaad Campbell, I can feel it in my bones.

Campbell came to Alabama as an EDGE player and left as one of the most interesting chess pieces in the country. There are a lot of teams who won’t like that Campbell has “tweener” traits but the right defensive coordinator will find a way to maximize his abilities as both an off-ball linebacker as well as a pass rusher.

And he can still get after the quarterback effectively.

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo to come in and run their defense this offseason. Schematically speaking, Campbell is not like the guys who came through Cincinnati while Anarumo was there, but this is a player that could really intrigue Colts GM Chris Ballard and cause him to pull the trigger regardless.