2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck between a rock and a hard place at the quarterback position this offseason. I think we’re going to see them go after another veteran retread like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that signing is paired with the selection of someone like a Jaxson Dart.

When you combine Dart’s athletic ability and arm talent with his intangibles and “it factor”, I think you have a quarterback prospect that both Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith will like quite a bit. Even if this is an investment that takes a year or two to come to fruition, it could be a worthwhile move to develop someone over the long haul.

The Steelers could be looking at hitting a hard reset in the near future but having a player like Dart develop for them could quickly keep the band together.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers have a number of intriguing directions we could see them go in the 2025 offseason when it comes to adding pieces to this roster for Jim Harbaugh. We saw them pass on Malik Nabers last year for Joe Alt, so there’s no question that when it comes to building this team, you have to look first at the trenches on both sides of the ball.

One of the areas where this Chargers roster could be lacking the most right now is young guys on the interior defensive line. With Poona Ford and Morgan Fox both slated to hit free agency, the Chargers should be looking to the fantastic depth on the defensive line in this class.

And Jim Harbaugh already knows Kenneth Grant exceptionally well. Grant is a 340-pound stud in the middle of the defense who will instantly upgrade the Chargers’ run defense and give them someone to take on double teams and control the line of scrimmage.