2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency after a disappointing and injury-shortened year with the Houston Texans. The Texans are going to have to make plans moving forward with the idea that Tank Dell may not be able to play at as high of a level as we had previously seen from him due to another devastating leg injury.

The wide receiver position may unfortunately need more attention for Houston this offseason and I don’t doubt that CJ Stroud would be happy about this selection. Stroud was teammates once upon a time at Ohio State with Emeka Egbuka and Egbuka is one of the most underrated players in this draft class.

He can play inside the slot, he can play outside, he’s valuable in the red zone, and he is willing to do the dirty work as a blocker in the running game. Egbuka is a selfless player at the wide receiver position and would thrive with this Houston team and Stroud at quarterback.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Are we going to see the Los Angeles Rams move on from both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford this offseason?

It would be absolutely wild, but you never know…

The Rams have been so good under head coach Sean McVay, but could the injuries piling up for the veterans on this team be causing McVay and general manager Les Snead to look in a new direction this offseason?

Regardless of what the Rams decide to do with those veteran players, I think you could argue offensive tackle is one of the positions they wouldn’t be able to pass on if the right guy is available in this slot. Kelvin Banks absolutely fits the bill as someone who could come in and start right away for them and continue building that offensive line.