2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens fell short yet again in the postseason, and this team has got to be wondering what in the world they’ve got to do at this point. The Ravens have arguably the single best and most dynamic player in all of football in All-Pro Lamar Jackson, who was snubbed of another MVP award this past year. Derrick Henry was the perfect addition to that offense.

Yet it still wasn’t enough to get past the Chiefs in the postseason.

The Ravens saw Kyle Van Noy take on a huge role for their defense this past season and what Van Noy does might be the perfect blueprint for a blue-chip talent like Jihaad Campbell. There are NFL teams who are going to look at Campbell both as an EDGE guy and an off-ball linebacker, and the Ravens can deploy him in a variety of ways.

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

As much as you want to just slap the best defensive player on the board in this slot for the Detroit Lions, I also don’t think you can discount the possibility of the interior offensive line for this team as well.

The Lions have a couple of aging veterans in Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow on the interior offensive line, and the price of the guard position has gone up tremendously in recent years. It’s now essential for teams to have some cost-controlled players at more than just offensive tackle on the roster, and the Lions have already paid their tackles big money.

Getting a player like Donovan Jackson can keep the operation humming offensively for Detroit. They need to get healthy and add pieces defensively, but they also need to keep their biggest strength exactly that – a strength.