2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

A sensational season by the Washington Commanders has changed the conversation from now on about the NFC East. With Jayden Daniels emerging as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a bona fide star for the Commanders, this team has gone from irrelevant to NFC contender in a hurry.

So what is this newfound contender, that waas maybe a year or two ahead of schedule, going to do to upgrade the roster in 2024? If there’s anything we know about general manager Adam Peters, it’s that he highly values the wide receiver position. Dyami Brown finished the year strong for the Commanders but is also a free agent.

There have been some rumors about Deebo Samuel coming to the Commanders but they might be inclined to go after someone in the draft to pair with Terry McLaurin. Matthew Golden is coming off of an awesome year at Texas and gives Jayden Daniels another dynamic weapon.

30. Buffalo Bills: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills are yet another AFC team that just can’t get out of its own way when it comes to getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. When you can’t get out of your own way, how are you going to get past a dynasty?

The Bills were way better in 2024 than I and many others expected them to be. Josh Allen played mistake-free football most of the year, pieces developed well on both sides of the ball, and the Bills re-established themselves as a powerhouse in the AFC. With that said, they need more playmakers on the defensive front – both on the interior and off the edge.

I am not sure a player of Walter Nolen’s caliber is going to be sitting there for them in this pick slot but if he is, they should be running a card to the podium with his name on it. The depth of this defensive line class strikes big time with this pick.