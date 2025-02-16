2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs are now getting to the point that they cannot keep everyone on the roster who has helped them form the NFL’s latest dynasty. There are obviously core pieces that this team cannot live without, but will they prioritize bringing back safety Justin Reid?

You would think the Chiefs will try, but Reid is poised to be one of the top free agents this offseason and will be one of the more coveted players on the open market if he reaches.

Malaki Starks may not be able to kick the ball off or kick field goals in a pinch, but he could capably step into the starting lineup for the Chiefs and help them not really miss a beat on the back end of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and they did it in style. And I’m not talking about offensively, either. The Eagles’ defensive performance in the Super Bowl was legendary, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saved his best for last this season.

It will go down in the history books as Fangio’s defense rattled Patrick Mahomes’s cage and put pressure on him for four quarters without blitzing a single time. The Eagles were able to achieve this level of dominance up front defensively thanks to their depth there on the roster.

Tyleik Williams is stud run defender who could help replace Milton Williams if the Eagles end up losing him to free agency this offseason.