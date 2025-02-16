2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
34. New York Giants: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
38. New England Patriots: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
39. Chicago Bears: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
40. New Orleans Saints: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
41. Chicago Bears: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
44. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
45. Indianapolis Colts: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
46. Atlanta Falcons: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
47. Arizona Cardinals: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
50. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
51. Denver Broncos: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
54. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
55. Los Angeles Chargers: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
57. Carolina Panthers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
59. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
60. Detroit Lions: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
61. Washington Commanders: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
One of the biggest steals of the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft is the Jaguars getting Nick Emmanwori early on in the round. Emmanwori might end up being the top safety on a lot of teams’s boards and the only reason why he falls to round two is the same reason why any safety does – positional value.
But with the way Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James have impacted their respective teams, the value of someone like Nick Emmanwori could rise substantially especially if he has good pre-draft workouts.
After landing Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round, the Las Vegas Raiders go after another offensive weapon and playmaker here in the 2nd round in Kaleb Johnson. Johnson was so effective at Iowa despite the fact that everybody knew the Hawkeyes were going to be handing him the ball on just about every play. He would be a huge pickup for Pete Carroll and the Raiders, especially with a rookie QB under center.
Another pick I love in the second round of this mock draft is the Los Angeles Chargers getting TreVeyon Henderson at the running back position. Jim Harbaugh’s ties to the Big Ten strike again and I have a feeling Henderson is going to sneak into the first-round conversation before too long. He’s a three-down threat and ready made to make a huge impact as a rookie in the NFL.