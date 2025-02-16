2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

34. New York Giants: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

38. New England Patriots: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

39. Chicago Bears: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

40. New Orleans Saints: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

41. Chicago Bears: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

44. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

45. Indianapolis Colts: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

46. Atlanta Falcons: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

47. Arizona Cardinals: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

50. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

51. Denver Broncos: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

54. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

55. Los Angeles Chargers: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

57. Carolina Panthers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Detroit Lions: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

61. Washington Commanders: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

62. Buffalo Bills: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

One of the biggest steals of the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft is the Jaguars getting Nick Emmanwori early on in the round. Emmanwori might end up being the top safety on a lot of teams’s boards and the only reason why he falls to round two is the same reason why any safety does – positional value.

But with the way Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James have impacted their respective teams, the value of someone like Nick Emmanwori could rise substantially especially if he has good pre-draft workouts.

After landing Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round, the Las Vegas Raiders go after another offensive weapon and playmaker here in the 2nd round in Kaleb Johnson. Johnson was so effective at Iowa despite the fact that everybody knew the Hawkeyes were going to be handing him the ball on just about every play. He would be a huge pickup for Pete Carroll and the Raiders, especially with a rookie QB under center.

Another pick I love in the second round of this mock draft is the Los Angeles Chargers getting TreVeyon Henderson at the running back position. Jim Harbaugh’s ties to the Big Ten strike again and I have a feeling Henderson is going to sneak into the first-round conversation before too long. He’s a three-down threat and ready made to make a huge impact as a rookie in the NFL.