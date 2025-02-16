2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Unlike some of the other teams at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants absolutely are under a lot of pressure to get the quarterback situation figured out as quickly as possible. General manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll not only watched their division rivals in Philadelphia go and win a Super Bowl this season, but they watched Saquon Barkley basically lead them to the promised land.

It’s a bitter pill to have to swallow, and not an easy one for the Giants to take on the chin. They need to get back to being competitive as quickly as possible. There have been some interesting rumors about this pick maybe being used in a trade to acquire Matthew Stafford, which would be absolute madness if it happened. We’ll see where the Giants go but Cam Ward might be the type of roll of the dice this team needs to stay competitive in the NFC East.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots made a slightly surprising move this offseason when they decided to move on from head coach Jerod Mayo in favor of former NFL Coach of the Year and former Patriot Mike Vrabel. The Patriots feel like they had an upgrade available in the head coach department and they took it, even though Mayo was seemingly their long-term succession plan just a year ago.

With Vrabel in the head coach’s chair now, the Patriots should be expected to emphasize building in the trenches. Even though Vrabel is not the GM, this is what his teams require to be successful, and he has proof of concept from his time with the Titans.

Will Campbell isn’t the flashiest pick for the Patriots, but they need to invest in protecting Drake Maye and Campbell is the best offensive lineman on the board. He should be able to plug and play at the left tackle position.