2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The San Francisco 49ers missed the playoffs in 2024 but you had better believe this team is going to come back with a chip on its shoulder in 2025. One of the first and biggest moves the 49ers made this offseason is bringing back Robert Saleh to coach the defense.

Saleh became the head coach of the New York Jets after a tremendous stint with the 49ers as their defensive coordinator and now he’s back in that role. Saleh is going to get the most out of his guys on that side of the ball, but he needs more tools and weapons to work with. We saw the emergence of Will McDonald IV this past year in New York and the 49ers might be looking for a similarly talented edge player in the 2025 class.

Mike Green was dominant off the edge for Marshall and while he has a lot of room to grow as a player, his fit in the Robert Saleh defense could help take this San Francisco defense to another level.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Well, Ashton Jeanty is off the board, so what are we supposed to do for the Dallas Cowboys here? Cue up the John Travolta in an empty room GIF, I guess.

In all seriousness, the Cowboys might have an underrated need on the offensive line this offseason. Zack Martin is slated to hit free agency but he’s also recovering from a major injury and his career’s future is in jeopardy.

Even if Martin does end up coming back for the Cowboys, it won’t be for the long haul. The positions the Cowboys have other needs at in this class might provide better value later in the draft as well. It might very well be another year of the Cowboys going after offensive line in the first round with the selections of Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton in recent years.

Let’s make it a third “Tyler” because obviously that’s been working out well for Dallas. Tyler Booker is the best interior offensive lineman in the class.