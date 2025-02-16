2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With the productivity of Jonnu Smith this past year in Miami, you can’t exactly sit here and say that this is them going out and addressing a major need. But Tyler Warren could be Mike McDaniel’s version of George Kittle in Miami.

There are not many tight ends who are also sort of “gadget” players for the offense. Not only can Tyler Warren play a traditional in-line role and help in the running game as a blocker, but he’s also extremely gifted with the ball in his hands. Being able to create yardage after the catch is essential for the McDaniel offense and Warren is a perfect fit.

Give Tua Tagovailoa as many playmakers as possible. The Dolphins are committed to Tua for the foreseeable future so getting players who enhance his strengths only makes sense.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The tight end position might be one of the deepest in this entire draft class overall, but there are two guys at the top of the crop in Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland who might even contend for top-10 consideration when all is said and done.

The Indianapolis Colts have a head coach in Shane Steichen who knows the value of good tight ends within his offense. He made it to the Super Bowl with Dallas Goedert in Philadlephia and he might see some similar traits in Colston Loveland.

Playing at Michigan, Loveland has been asked to do a lot of dirty work at the position, but they’ve recognized his pass-catching skills as well and he could be yet another weapon for Anthony Richardson, or whoever the Colts decide to throw out there this season at the quarterback position.