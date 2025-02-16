2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

It’s going to start getting a little bit boring for Atlanta Falcons fans to see their team picking Mykel Williams in the first round of every 2025 NFL Mock Draft, but he just makes so much sense for this team given their pick slot and his positional value here.

The Falcons’ last handful of first-round picks are Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. They invested two first-round picks in Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom in 2019. The only defensive first-round pick this team has made is AJ Terrell back in 2020.

And he was a good one.

But the Falcons need to start hitting on some early-round players on the defensive front, and Williams gives them a shot to do that. He seems to have a high floor as a prospect even having played through injury this past season at Georgia. He looks like he’s going to be a stud.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Nobody knows the value of a great defensive front as well as Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the NFC in 2022, and they were able to do that thanks to their depth in the trenches and having guys like Derrick Harmon coming in waves.

Harmon is a bully in the pass rush department and proved that over the course of the last handful of years both as a member of the Oregon Ducks as well as the Michigan State Spartans before that.

Just like we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Cardinals need to build a group in the trenches defensively that can get pressure without having to blitz. It’s going to be critical for this team taking the next step in the NFC West after a total collapse following their bye week this past season.