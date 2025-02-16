2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

17. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals are already primed to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason in the entire NFL. Not only do you have Tee Higgins currently slated to hit free agency (and possibly a franchise tag candidate), but you have a contract issue with superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

And keeping Joe Burrow happy amidst it all.

The Bengals have received trade requests from Trey Hendrickson and Germaine Pratt, two key players on a defense that, frankly, might need some new pieces. We already saw the Bengals fire Lou Anarumo, so perhaps we will see them move forward with some new players on that side of the ball as well.

James Pearce is a lighter edge rusher but if the Bengals move on from Trey Hendrickson, they already have to navigate Sam Hubbard returning from a major injury. Pass rush help will be needed desperately.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks desperately need help on the offensive line and we saw this past season that they were not going to leave any stone unturned to find that help. At one point, they even called Jason Peters out of retirement to provide some depth on the practice squad.

Even if Charles Cross is a building block for this team at the left tackle position, they are going to need to add pieces to the offensive line quickly and someone like Josh Simmons could be a huge help. He was looking like he might be the top offensive tackle in the entire class before injury this past season and while it’s not as easy as just saying he can do it, he should be able to make the transition to the right side for a team like Seattle and be a fixture for them.

The Seahawks might also be inclined to go after someone here who has guard/tackle versatility.