2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks all traded to playoff teams

3. Los Angeles Rams (from Giants): Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

There are few things I would love to see more than this. The genius of Rams head coach Sean McVay with the most versatile player most of us have or will ever see when it comes to the college game. Travis Hunter is unique in that he would be a top 10 prospect at either wide receiver or cornerback, and those just happen to be two major needs for the Rams right now.

Cooper Kupp is on the trade block. The Rams have a need at the cornerback position. I do believe we're going to see Hunter come into the NFL and play both positions, even if it's not on a full-time basis.

But with a Kupp trade on deck, the Rams add Hunter to the mix along with Puka Nacua and set themselves up for another deep playoff run in the 2025 season.

4. Detroit Lions (from Patriots): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

You don't think the Detroit Lions would absolutely love to get their hands on a player like Mason Graham from their own backyard this offseason?

The Lions were one of the most snake-bitten teams in the entire NFL this last year. Defensively, the guys they had on injured reserve would have made a better unit than many teams were trotting out on the field last year. The Lions need to get healthy, first and foremost, but trading an absolute haul of picks to move up for a guy like Mason Graham would set this operation off.

Graham would join his old pal Aidan Hutchinson with the Lions who will hopefully return to full health this year and give this Lions team a deadly duo of former Wolverines stars to terrorize opposing offenses.