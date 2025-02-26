2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks all traded to playoff teams

5. Kansas City Chiefs (from Jaguars): Will Campbell, OT, LSU

If there's one thing the Kansas City Chiefs don't have in the Patrick Mahomes era, it's stability at the left tackle position. Luckily for them, it hasn't really cost them much as they've still been able to become the NFL's latest, greatest dynasty team.

But now that Patrick Mahomes is entering his age 30 season, and has been hobbling around with ankle issues the past couple of years, it's worth the Chiefs making a substantial investment to try and solidify that left tackle position. Everyone's worried about whether or not LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is going to have 33-inch arms, which is a big deal, but the Chiefs could slide him next to Joe Thuney and have an elite left side of the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

6. Minnesota VIkings (from Raiders): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

After getting a heck of a season out of former division rival Aaron Jones, the Minnesota Vikings move up for a running back who could make life a lot easier on young quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Very few running backs with as many collegiate carries get picked as high as Ashton Jeanty is going to in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's pretty widely and unanimously viewed as a top-10 overall prospect in this class. Does that prove this class is weak or does it say more about Jeanty?

Probably a combination of both, but with the way defenses are playing two-high coverage and daring teams to run and/or throw short, a player like Jeanty can thrive in today's NFL.