2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks all traded to playoff teams

7. Denver Broncos (from Jets): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

For the last couple of years, the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton have been on the hunt for a "joker" for Payton's offense. Broncos GM George Paton recently said the search for this joker position has been like looking for the Loch Ness Monster.

The "joker" is a tight end or running back with elite traits in the passing game. The Broncos' leading receiver at tight end last year was Adam Trautman with 188 yards. Needless to say, if the Broncos can get their hands on a playmaker like Tyler Warren, they would probably be ecstatic. He has the dynamic traits to be featured and thrive in the Sean Payton offense.

8. Green Bay Packers (from Panthers): Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

If there's one thing we know about Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, it's that he loves him a good former Georgia Bulldog. Gutekunst has an affinity for highly athletic SEC prospects in general, as well as versatility in his players.

There is no one who will catch his eye more than Georgia's Jalon Walker.

Walker played the off-ball linebacker position as well as off the edge at the college level but he looks to be transitioning to rushing the passer full-time in the NFL. He could be a huge pickup for Jeff Hafley's defense there in Green Bay and we already know he'll be on the short list of GM Brian Gutekunst's guys.