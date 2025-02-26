2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks all traded to playoff teams

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Give Howie Roseman all the former Georgia Bulldogs on his defensive line. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis...the Eagles have an affinity for Dawgs players on the defensive front and Mykel Williams could be the final stone in the Infinity Gauntlet.

Jalyx Hunt looks like he'll be a player for the Eagles, but this team has always hoarded defensive linemen and Mykel Williams doesn't require just one position to be effective on the field. He can line up at a variety of different spots and provide value.

An injury this past year (which he played through) likely derailed his stock a little bit but if there's anyone the Eagles should trade up for with both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham slated for free agency, it's Williams.

10. Washington Commanders (from Bears): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Imagine the Washington Commanders adding a big-play receiver like Tetairoa McMillan to the offense for Jayden Daniels to spread the ball to.

They already have one of the best receivers in the game in Terry McLaurin. Getting a player with the size, speed, and ball skills of a Tetairoa McMillan? That would be borderline unfair. Although he's not exactly on the same level of guys in last year's draft class like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, McMillan is an outstanding prospect who would significantly boost the offense in Washington.

Commanders GM Adam Peters knows how important it is to invest in the receiver position or in offensive weapons in general. Few teams did that as well as the 49ers while he was there working under John Lynch.