2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft frenzy before NFL Free Agency

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars just hired the youngest general manager in the league, and he came from a team that won the Super Bowl just a few years back with Aaron Donald terrorizing folks on the interior defensive line. He knows the value of a good pass rush, and the Jags have great pieces offensively right now. Mason Graham is the perfect building block for James Gladstone to start his GM career with the Jags.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It’s a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders, who brought in Pete Carroll to come and coach in the absolute gauntlet that is the AFC West. The Raiders are the only team in the division right now without a clear direction at the quarterback position, and they might be the team that falls in love with Shedeur Sanders this offseason.

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New York Jets are not just reloading this offseason – they appear to be in a full-scale rebuild. Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and likely Tyron Smith will all be gone from this offense. At least the previous regime had the presence of mind to select Olu Fashanu last year, but they are still going to need tackle help in 2025. Fashanu can take Smith’s place at left tackle while the ultra athletic Armand Membou takes over on the right side.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

I bring this up just about every time I do a 2025 NFL mock draft, but the Carolina Panthers made the difficult decision last offseason to trade Brian Burns, and everyone noticed it during the 2025 season. As much as I’d love to add another weapon for Bryce Young here, the Panthers take the best defensive player on their board and get help in the pass rush department with Jalon Walker.